Donnerstag, 14.07.2022
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 22:46
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neonode Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting"), scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to a date to be determined by the Company's board of directors.

The Company's board of directors will also establish a new record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, and, based on this record date, the Company will deliver a new notice of the 2022 Annual Meeting to stockholders entitled to receive notice of such meeting.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com
Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-postponement-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders,c3599676

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3599676/1603228.pdf

Neonode Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/postponement-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders,c3069901

Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

© 2022 PR Newswire
