- (PLX AI) - Pandox Q2 EBITDA SEK 970 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|10,880
|11,310
|07:33
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Pandox Q2 Net Income SEK 1,372 Million
|(PLX AI) - Pandox Q2 EBITDA SEK 970 million.
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|Pandox AB (publ) interim report January-June 2022
|01.07.
|Invitation to presentation of Pandox's interim report January-June 2022
|21.06.
|Changes in Pandox's Group Management
|10.06.
|Pandox and Scandic extend lease agreements for 15 hotel properties in the Nordics
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PANDOX AB
|10,500
|0,00 %