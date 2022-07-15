- (PLX AI) - Axfood Q2 revenue SEK 18,468 million vs. estimate SEK 18,175 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 4.3%
- • Q2 net income SEK 590 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.75
|Axfood Q2 EBIT SEK 789 Million vs. Estimate SEK 768 Million
