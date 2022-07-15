- (PLX AI) - Gjensidige Q2 pretax profit NOK 1,138 million vs. estimate NOK 861 million.
|07:10
|Gjensidige Q2 EPS NOK 1.62
|07:06
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Solid underwriting result, financial result significantly impacted by market turmoil
|24.06.
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Invitation to the presentation of Gjensidige's results for the 2nd quarter 2022
|09.06.
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Today, Gjensidige hosts a webinar on the Group's ambitions in the mobility space
|08.06.
|Gjensidige Forsikring ASA: Primary insider trade
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
|20,220
|+1,40 %