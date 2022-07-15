- (PLX AI) - Camurus Q2 revenue SEK 227 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 7 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Camurus Q2 Net Income SEK 8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Camurus Q2 revenue SEK 227 million.• Q2 EBIT SEK 7 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|CAMURUS AB: Camurus' Interim Report Second Quarter 2022
|08.07.
|CAMURUS AB: Solasia acquires episil oral liquid business from Camurus
|30.06.
|CAMURUS AB: Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus
|10.06.
|CAMURUS AB: Invitation to Camurus' Capital Markets and R&D Day 6 September 2022
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CAMURUS AB
|20,120
|+2,13 %