Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN22 ISIN: SE0015949201 Ticker-Symbol: 1L30 
Tradegate
14.07.22
15:23 Uhr
15,575 Euro
-0,065
-0,42 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,50015,70508:04
15,56515,71008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIFCO AB15,575-0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.