- (PLX AI) - Lifco Q2 sales SEK 5,508 million vs. estimate SEK 5,175 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 771 million
|07:40
|Lifco Q2 Pretax Profit SEK 1,027 Million vs. Estimate SEK 914 Million
