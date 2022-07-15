- (PLX AI) - Coor Q2 sales SEK 2,980 million vs. estimate SEK 2,911 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 9%
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 119 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 79 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.8
|07:58
|Interim Report January - June 2022, Coor Service Management Holding AB
|STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Second quarter of 2022
Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 2,980 (2,445) million. Organic growth was 9 per cent and growth...
|07:40
|Coor Q2 Adjusted EBITA SEK 172 Million vs. Estimate SEK 170 Million
|07:37
|Interim Report January - June 2022 Coor Service Management Holding AB
|23.06.
|XMReality receives order from Coor
|21.05.
|Changes to Coor's management
|COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB
|8,170
|0,00 %