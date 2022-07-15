- (PLX AI) - Bravida Holding Q2 revenue SEK 6,434 million vs. estimate SEK 6,200 million.
- • Q2 EBITA margin 5.9%
- • Q2 net income SEK 286 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.39
- • Q2 organic growth 8%
BRAVIDA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Bravida Holding Q2 EBITA SEK 376 Million vs. Estimate SEK 361 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bravida Holding Q2 revenue SEK 6,434 million vs. estimate SEK 6,200 million.• Q2 EBITA margin 5.9%• Q2 net income SEK 286 million• Q2 EPS SEK 1.39• Q2 organic growth 8%
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|BRAVIDA HOLDING AB: Interim Report April - June 2022
|08.07.
|BRAVIDA HOLDING AB: Bravida acquires the company Rörledningsfirman Werner Nilsson AB
|07.07.
|BRAVIDA HOLDING AB: Bravida Finland acquires the company Polar 2000 Oy and strengthens its position in the process industry
|01.07.
|BRAVIDA HOLDING AB: Invitation to presentation of Bravida's report for the second quarter 2022
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BRAVIDA HOLDING AB
|9,040
|0,00 %