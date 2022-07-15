- (PLX AI) - Scandic Q2 sales SEK 5,276 million vs. estimate SEK 4,627 million.
07:40
|Scandic Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 1,083 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,117 Million
07:36
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic's interim report Q2 2022 - Record earnings for Scandic
30.06.
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the second quarter 2022
23.06.
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic's largest hotel to date opens in Copenhagen - Nordic spa and chef from Michelin-starred restaurant
17.06.
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic to take over Hotel Opus in Horsens, Denmark
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
