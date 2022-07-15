- (PLX AI) - Granges Q2 net income SEK 295 million.
- • Q2 EPS SEK 2.78
|07:40
|Granges Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 374 Million vs. Estimate SEK 356 Million
|21.06.
|Granges Sets Profitability Target of 15% at Capital Markets Day
|(PLX AI) - Granges financial targets at capital markets day: profitability of 15%• Granges also targets profit growth 10% and leverage 1-2 times EBITDA, as well as dividend 30-50%• The new plan also...
|20.06.
|Granges Jumps 9% as Q2 EBIT May Beat Consensus by 15%, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Granges shares jumped 9% after the company said second-quarter sales volume would come in at more than 90% of last year's level.• Meanwhile, profit margins are continuing to improve compared...
|20.06.
|Granges Sees Q2 Sales Above 90% of Last Year's Level
|(PLX AI) - Granges sees continued good momentum in the second quarter and provides updated outlook.• Granges group sales volume for the second quarter is expected to be above 90 per cent of the sales...
|21.04.
|Granges Jumps 10% as Sales, Profitability Smash Consensus Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Granges shares rose more than 10% after first-quarter sales and adjusted EBIT were much better than consensus estimates. • Q1 sales SEK 6,080 million beat estimate SEK 5,100 million while...
