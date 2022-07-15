- (PLX AI) - Inwido Q2 sales SEK 2,475 million vs. estimate SEK 2,450 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 15%
- • Q2 EBITA margin 11.8%
- • Q2 EPS SEK 3.66
|Inwido Q2 EBITA SEK 293 Million vs. Estimate SEK 270 Million
