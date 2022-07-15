- (PLX AI) - Dometic Q2 EPS SEK 2.59 vs. estimate SEK 2.43.
|08:10
|Dometic Q2 Revenue SEK 8,498 Million vs. Estimate SEK 8,300 Million
|(PLX AI) - Dometic Q2 EPS SEK 2.59 vs. estimate SEK 2.43.
|01.07.
|DOMETIC GROUP: Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's interim report for the second quarter 2022
|19.05.
|Dometic: Alle europäischen Produktionsanlagen werden mit erneuerbarer Energie betrieben
|29.04.
|Dometic Soars 12% as Nordic Banks Upgrade on Attractive Valuation
|(PLX AI) - Dometic shares soared 12% after two big Nordic banks upgraded their recommendations on attractive valuation. • Dometic raised to buy from hold at Danske• The company is now more resilient...
|28.04.
|Dometic Q1 Revenue SEK 7,518 Million vs. Estimate SEK 6,851 Million
|(PLX AI) - Dometic Q1 EBIT SEK 812 million vs. estimate SEK 764 million.• Q1 EPS SEK 1.54 vs. estimate SEK 1.46
