- (PLX AI) - Serneke Q2 orders SEK 1,598 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 72 million
|Serneke Q2 EBIT SEK 61 Million vs. Estimate SEK 30 Million
|31.05.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Serneke Group AB (239/22)
|Serneke Group AB has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Corporate
Bonds.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan.
Short name: SRNKE002...
|23.05.
|SERNEKE GROUP AB: Serneke confirms early redemption of outstanding bonds with a total nominal amount of SEK 500 million
|05.05.
|SERNEKE GROUP AB: Sernekes uses its right to conditional early redemption of outstanding bonds with a total nominal amount of SEK 500 million
|05.05.
|Serneke Q1 EBIT SEK 36 Million
|(PLX AI) - Serneke Q1 orders SEK 1,837 million.• Q1 net income SEK 55 million
|SERNEKE GROUP AB
|3,620
|+2,84 %