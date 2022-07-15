- (PLX AI) - Vitrolife Q2 revenue SEK 829 million vs. estimate SEK 785 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA SEK 273 million vs. estimate SEK 253 million
|Vitrolife Q2 Net Income SEK 130 Million
