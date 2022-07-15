Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
15.07.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 14

15 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 337.7245 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 341.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 334 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,281,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,809,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1478338.00 08:19:4200060022662TRLO0LSE
610338.00 08:19:4200060022661TRLO0LSE
1856339.50 08:53:5400060023928TRLO0LSE
2131340.00 08:58:0700060024025TRLO0LSE
2119339.50 09:00:0200060024063TRLO0LSE
68339.00 09:00:0200060024065TRLO0LSE
2100339.00 09:00:0200060024064TRLO0LSE
1811338.50 09:21:2800060025004TRLO0LSE
1796338.00 09:24:1600060025114TRLO0LSE
1075337.00 09:51:4200060025875TRLO0LSE
790337.00 09:51:4200060025876TRLO0LSE
3339.00 10:21:0400060026805TRLO0LSE
3339.00 10:21:0400060026804TRLO0LSE
2031339.50 10:21:5800060026842TRLO0LSE
100339.50 10:21:5800060026841TRLO0LSE
2009339.50 10:36:3800060027278TRLO0LSE
1435339.50 10:36:3800060027277TRLO0LSE
567339.50 10:36:3800060027276TRLO0LSE
1942339.00 10:36:4000060027279TRLO0LSE
600340.00 11:33:1800060028802TRLO0LSE
600340.00 11:33:1800060028803TRLO0LSE
600340.00 11:33:1800060028804TRLO0LSE
600340.00 11:40:1800060029150TRLO0LSE
124339.50 11:41:2400060029165TRLO0LSE
700339.50 11:49:0600060029390TRLO0LSE
1194339.50 11:49:0600060029393TRLO0LSE
968339.50 11:49:0600060029392TRLO0LSE
1026339.50 11:49:0600060029391TRLO0LSE
1961339.00 12:03:2700060030138TRLO0LSE
343341.00 12:46:3200060031692TRLO0LSE
408341.00 12:46:3200060031693TRLO0LSE
1147341.00 12:46:3200060031694TRLO0LSE
1810341.00 12:46:3200060031695TRLO0LSE
4341.50 12:47:3200060031739TRLO0LSE
1884341.50 13:07:2200060032496TRLO0LSE
1145341.50 13:07:2200060032497TRLO0LSE
907341.50 13:07:2200060032498TRLO0LSE
1400341.50 13:07:2200060032507TRLO0LSE
700341.50 13:07:2200060032508TRLO0LSE
9341.50 13:07:2200060032510TRLO0LSE
1939340.50 13:28:2500060033713TRLO0LSE
15340.50 13:28:2500060033714TRLO0LSE
128340.50 14:09:5800060035857TRLO0LSE
1651340.50 14:09:5800060035856TRLO0LSE
1126340.50 14:09:5800060035855TRLO0LSE
700340.50 14:09:5800060035854TRLO0LSE
364340.00 14:10:0300060035861TRLO0LSE
1971340.00 14:10:0300060035860TRLO0LSE
2065338.50 14:25:2300060036649TRLO0LSE
1948338.50 14:25:2300060036648TRLO0LSE
2033338.00 14:33:0000060037355TRLO0LSE
2030337.00 14:40:0000060038172TRLO0LSE
2047336.00 14:44:3300060038881TRLO0LSE
2014335.50 15:00:3000060040562TRLO0LSE
600334.50 15:05:3000060041636TRLO0LSE
600334.00 15:05:3300060041655TRLO0LSE
436334.00 15:06:0200060041779TRLO0LSE
2111334.50 15:10:5900060042539TRLO0LSE
1878334.50 15:10:5900060042538TRLO0LSE
77334.50 15:10:5900060042540TRLO0LSE
20334.50 15:11:1200060042569TRLO0LSE
11334.50 15:11:1600060042576TRLO0LSE
6334.50 15:11:2100060042587TRLO0LSE
2121334.00 15:22:4100060044082TRLO0LSE
2689334.00 15:22:4100060044081TRLO0LSE
1188334.00 15:32:0200060045253TRLO0LSE
1827334.00 15:33:0200060045388TRLO0LSE
892334.00 15:56:0800060047622TRLO0LSE
27334.50 16:00:0300060048014TRLO0LSE
10335.00 16:01:0900060048150TRLO0LSE
700335.00 16:02:0900060048264TRLO0LSE
1400335.00 16:02:0900060048263TRLO0LSE
700335.00 16:02:0900060048262TRLO0LSE
2103335.00 16:02:0900060048266TRLO0LSE
1969335.00 16:02:0900060048265TRLO0LSE
1135335.00 16:05:0900060048598TRLO0LSE
631335.00 16:05:0900060048599TRLO0LSE
680335.50 16:13:2400060049447TRLO0LSE
20335.50 16:13:2400060049446TRLO0LSE
364335.50 16:13:2400060049445TRLO0LSE
456335.50 16:13:2400060049444TRLO0LSE
700335.50 16:13:2400060049443TRLO0LSE
371335.50 16:13:2400060049442TRLO0LSE
2134335.50 16:13:2400060049441TRLO0LSE
147335.50 16:14:0500060049519TRLO0LSE
373335.50 16:16:4500060049787TRLO0LSE
311335.50 16:16:4900060049790TRLO0LSE
396337.00 16:22:3500060050517TRLO0LSE
700337.00 16:22:3500060050520TRLO0LSE
700337.00 16:22:3500060050519TRLO0LSE
1400337.00 16:22:3500060050518TRLO0LSE
104337.00 16:23:4300060050673TRLO0LSE
700337.00 16:23:4300060050672TRLO0LSE
700337.00 16:23:4300060050671TRLO0LSE
1400337.00 16:23:4300060050670TRLO0LSE
700337.00 16:23:4300060050669TRLO0LSE
700337.00 16:23:4300060050668TRLO0LSE
186337.00 16:23:4300060050667TRLO0LSE
557337.00 16:23:4300060050674TRLO0LSE
385337.00 16:23:4300060050676TRLO0LSE
600337.00 16:23:4300060050675TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.