Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 15, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 204910) A total of 110 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of July 18, 2022. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code:STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,239,988 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,379,999 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260