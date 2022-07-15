Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - Equipmake Holdings PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 15-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Equipmake Holdings PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Equipmake Holdings PLC Unit 7, Snetterton Business Park Snetterton, Norfolk NR16 2JU United Kingdom +44 (0)1953 66 1200 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Clive Gerald Scrivener (Non-Executive Chairman)* Ian David Foley (Chief Executive Officer) Steven Paul McGillivray (Chief Financial Officer) James Robert Bishop (Chief Operating Officer) Dena Bellamy (Non-Executive Director)* Jonathan Gordon Beasley (Non-Executive Director)* *With effect from Admission APPLICANT SECTOR: Electronic and Electrical Equipment DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Equipmake (the "Company") is a UK-based technology company, which has developed a range of electrification products for the provision of electric vehicle drivetrains to meet the needs of the automotive, aerospace and other sectors in support of the transition from fossil-fuelled to zero emission powertrains. Equipmake's products can be used in a number of segments of the transport sector, but its initial focus has been on the bus sector, where it has secured a contract for trialling retrofitting existing buses currently in service in addition to forming a collaboration with Beulas to develop a double decker bus, incorporating its electric drive train, for the UK market. Equipmake's products can be applied in a variety of other vehicle electrification contexts, including hybrid, fully electric and fuel cell vehicles. Following a number of years of engagement with potential customers, the Company now has a significant pipeline of opportunities of in excess of GBP400 million at various stages of negotiation, as demand for electric vehicles increases as part of the global decarbonisation movement. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0001 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC% on Admission SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shareholder Pre-Admission Post-Admission Ian Foley 75% TBC Hotel Shoutoku Co. Ltd 6% TBC ARC Co Ltd 5% TBC Yoshitoshi Sakurai* 8% TBC

*Yoshitoshi Sakurai holds a total interest in the Company's ordinary shares of 8% (pre-admission) through his own direct holding and through Racing Club International Inc. an entity controlled by Yoshitoshi Sakurai.

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

29 July 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.equipmake.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1398413 15-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)