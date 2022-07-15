INVISIO AB: INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call July 22 at 10:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on July 22 at 10.00 CEST where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the Interim Report January-June 2022.

The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the report followed by a Q&A session.

The report will be published on July 22, 2022, at 08:30 CEST.

Register for the conference

To participate in the conference call, prior registration is required. After registration, you will receive a telephone number and PIN code.

Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

Link to register

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdeae0181833140a597920c2e25e73040

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5be7yz48

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Mail: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

