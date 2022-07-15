

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK) noted that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC Friday issued a clarification on report of the agency's position on ANZ's possible acquisition of MYOB.



The ACCC said it is aware of a report that it has raised preliminary concerns regarding ANZ's possible acquisition of MYOB, and that the ACCC will conduct a public review.



The Australian competition regulator now said it has not expressed any view on the possible transaction.



If the transaction proceeds, the ACCC will make a decision on whether a public review will be conducted once it has received a submission from the parties.



Details of any public review would be posted on the agency's public register.



In Australia, ANZ shares traded at A$21.64, down 1.32 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANZ BANKING GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de