

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherland's exports and imports increased for a second month in a row and at a faster pace in May, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Friday.



Exports rose 4.4 percent yearly in May, following a 1.2 percent increase in April.



In May, in particular, more transport equipment, chemicals and metal products were exported, the agency said.



Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in July are more favorable than in May.



The statistical office said this was mainly because the development of the real exchange rate was more favorable and the contraction of German industrial production was smaller.



On the other hand, the opinion of the Dutch producers about the foreign orders has deteriorated, the CBS added.



Imports increased 3.6 percent annually in May, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.







