DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 261.2489

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8775107

CODE: SP5L LN

ISIN: LU1135865084

