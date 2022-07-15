DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 359.5336

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1515409

CODE: USAL LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

