DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2022 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.9823

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25000

CODE: WGES LN

ISIN: LU1799934499

ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN

