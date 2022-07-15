The "Germany in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Germany in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure.

Germany's population is set to decline up to 2040, after peaking in 2022, as net migration rates fall, and natural decrease occurs.

Ageing is set to quicken as people live longer and birth rates drop, resulting in major changes in consumer trends and a further burden on state resources. Urbanisation will continue to be a key theme. Germany's large economy and populace mean that it will continue to be an extremely attractive consumer market.

Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Findings

Summary

Germany and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

