The "Germany in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Germany in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure.
Germany's population is set to decline up to 2040, after peaking in 2022, as net migration rates fall, and natural decrease occurs.
Ageing is set to quicken as people live longer and birth rates drop, resulting in major changes in consumer trends and a further burden on state resources. Urbanisation will continue to be a key theme. Germany's large economy and populace mean that it will continue to be an extremely attractive consumer market.
Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Key Findings
- Summary
- Germany and the World in 2040
- Population Past, Present and Future
- Ageing
- Men and Women
- Marriage and Divorce
- Births and Fertility
- Life Expectancy and Deaths
- Health
- Migration
- Diversity
- Urbanisation
- Population Segmentation
