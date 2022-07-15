Our deepest view into the universe is powered by PV. NASA was one of the earliest adopters of solar technology, and it continues to be an important feature of spacecraft today.From pv magazine USA American engineers at Bell Labs unveiled the first photovoltaic solar cell in 1954. Four years later, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched solar panels into space. Today, solar panels power the James Webb Space Telescope, which offered the world the most detailed look into the most remote reaches of the universe to date. The James Webb Space Telescope. Image: NASA NASA launched ...

