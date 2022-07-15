- (PLX AI) - Sweco Q2 revenue SEK 6,116 million vs. estimate SEK 6,070 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 535 million vs. estimate SEK 578 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 409 million
|Sweco Q2 EBITA SEK 486 Million vs. Estimate SEK 586 Million
|12:06
|Interim report January - June 2022 Sweco AB (publ)
|28.06.
|Sweco wins two new North Bothnia Line contracts
|18.05.
|Rasmus Nord appointed new Business Area President for Sweco Norway
|13.05.
|Sweco Jumps 6% After Danske Upgrades to Buy on Profitability Prospects
|(PLX AI) - Sweco shares jumped 6% in early trading after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • Sweco has a substantial opportunity to raise profitability by improving prices...
