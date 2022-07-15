- (PLX AI) - Duni Q2 sales SEK 1,724 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 47.2%
- • Q2 net income SEK 49 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.02
Duni Q2 Operating Income SEK 91 Million
Interim report för Duni AB (publ) January 1 - June 30, 2022
Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2022
Bulletin from Duni AB's Annual General Meeting
Rhenus steigert Containerumschlag am C-Port Sedelsberg: Ein Auftrag der Duni Group, sorgt ...
