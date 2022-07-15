- (PLX AI) - Rejlers Q2 revenue SEK 895.3 million vs. estimate SEK 849 million.
- • Q2 EBITA margin 7.2%
- • Q2 net income SEK 41.2 million
|Rejlers Q2 EBITA SEK 64.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 53 Million
|Interim report Rejlers AB January - June 2022
|Rejlers wins new agreement with Telenor
|Rejlers Jumps 4% After Carnegie Upgrades to Buy
|(PLX AI) - Rejlers shares rose more than 4% in a down market after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • Price target SEK 148• Rejlers margins are likely to continue to improve...
|Rejlers strengthens offering in Sustainable Buildings
