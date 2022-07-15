

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $5.07 billion, or $5.34 per share. This compares with $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.29 billion or $5.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $80.33 billion from $71.32 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $5.07 Bln. vs. $4.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.34 vs. $4.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $80.33 Bln vs. $71.32 Bln last year.



