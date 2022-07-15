

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting higher second-quarter results on Friday, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) lifted its fiscal 2022 outlook again, based upon the first half performance and growth expectations.



The company increased its full-year net earnings outlook to $20.45 to $20.95 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.40 to $21.90 per share.



The previous outlook was reported earnings of $20.30 to $20.80 per share and adjusted net earnings of $21.20 to $21.70 per share.



For the second quarter, net earnings attributable to shareholders grew to $5.07 billion from last year's $4.27 billion.



Earnings per share were $5.34, up from $4.46 last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $5.57, up from $4.70 a year ago.



UnitedHealth's second-quarter revenues grew 13 percent to $80.33 billion from $71.32 billion a year ago, reflecting double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.



