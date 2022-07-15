- (PLX AI) - PNC Q2 revenue USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 5,130 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 million
- • Q2 net interest income USD 3,100 million
- • Loan growth exceeded our expectations, both net interest income and net interest margin increased meaningfully, fees rebounded and expenses remained well controlled, CEO said
- • Provision for credit losses was $36 million in the second quarter
