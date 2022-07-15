

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, has died.



73-year-old Ivana was found dead near a staircase at her New York City home, Thursday afternoon, police said.



Reports quoting the Medical Examiner's office said the cause of death is yet to be determined. The New York Police Department said it does not suspect ' any criminality' in Ivana's death.



The news of his ex-wife's death was shared by Trump in a statement posted on Truth Social, a social media platform created by Trump Media & Technology Group.



He described her as 'a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.'



Trump was Ivana's second husband, and three children were born in that relationship - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.



Ivana, who was of Czech origin, married Trump in 1977. They divorced 15 years later following Trump's affair with actress Marla Maples, attracting intense public interest.



Trump and Maples got married in 1993 and divorced in 1999. They have one daughter, Tiffany. In 2005, Trump married Slovenian model Melania Knauss, who later became the United States' First Lady.



A successful businessperson, Ivana was running her own lines of beauty products, clothing and jewelry for long.



In her memoir published in 2017, 'Raising Trump', Ivana took credit for bringing up her three children with Trump.







