

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.41 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $2.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 billion or $3.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $5.12 billion from $4.67 billion last year.



