- (PLX AI) - US Bancorp Q2 revenue USD 6,000 million vs. estimate USD 5,888 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,600 million
- • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 9.7%
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.99 vs. estimate USD 1.04
- • Loan growth was robust, we saw good momentum in our payments businesses reflecting strong business activity and our expense growth was well managed, CEO said
- • Credit quality remains strong and our net charge-off ratio improved modestly in the quarter: CEO
- • Given strong loan growth and increased uncertainty surrounding the macro-economic outlook, we increased our loan loss reserve reflecting our through-the-cycle risk management approach: CEO
