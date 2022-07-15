Anzeige
15.07.2022
First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 18 July 2022. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



Name:              ViroGates        
---------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061030574      
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           VIRO          
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 3,328,590 shares    
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:             21,917 shares      
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  3,350,507 shares    
---------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         20,153 shares - DKK 35 
                 404 shares - DKK 39.20 
                 1,360 shares - DKK 57.95
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1          
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          155530         
---------------------------------------------------------





________________________________________________________________________________
_______________________ 

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance, Per Lönn, tel. (+46) 40 200 250

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079604
