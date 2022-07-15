First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 July 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. Name: ViroGates --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061030574 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 3,328,590 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 21,917 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 3,350,507 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 20,153 shares - DKK 35 404 shares - DKK 39.20 1,360 shares - DKK 57.95 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155530 --------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________ For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, Per Lönn, tel. (+46) 40 200 250 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079604