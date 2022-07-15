- (PLX AI) - Hexpol Q2 sales SEK 5,654 million vs. estimate SEK 5,253 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 14.8% vs. estimate 14.7%
- • Q2 net income SEK 644 million vs. estimate SEK 583 million
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 836 million vs. estimate SEK 770 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.87 vs. estimate SEK 1.69
- • We continued to handle the challenges in the supply chain with raw material shortages, transport problems, and increased prices on both raw materials and energy costs, CEO said
- • We had a strong sales growth of 41 percent compared with the corresponding quarter last year, with good sales in all markets and all product areas: CEO
HEXPOL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de