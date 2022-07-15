DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

15 July 2022

Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2022 ("the Annual Report") has been sent to shareholders, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy.

Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company's website as follows:

https://www.chelvertonam.com/fund/chelverton-uk-dividend-trust-plc/

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

