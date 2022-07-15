Anzeige
Dow Jones News
15.07.2022 | 13:58
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Financial Report 15-Jul-2022 / 12:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

15 July 2022

Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2022 ("the Annual Report") has been sent to shareholders, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy.

Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company's website as follows:

https://www.chelvertonam.com/fund/chelverton-uk-dividend-trust-plc/

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  175139 
EQS News ID:  1399131 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2022 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
