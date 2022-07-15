Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
15.07.22
10:28 Uhr
10,840 Euro
+0,030
+0,28 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2022 | 14:41
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial to announce 2022 Second Quarter financial results on July 29

London, July 15, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2022 will be released on Friday, July 29, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q2_2022.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20220715_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q2_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46e0900e-387c-4360-91b1-59ddb1412623)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
