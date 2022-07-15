- (PLX AI) - State Street Q2 net interest income USD 584 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 747 million vs. estimate USD USD 648 million
- • Q2 EPS USD 1.91 vs. estimate USD 1.72
- • CEO says strong growth in net interest income and improved FX trading performance enabled us to partially offset significant fee revenue headwinds from weaker equity and fixed income markets
- • Operating expenses continued to be well-controlled as we remained committed to expense discipline: CEO
