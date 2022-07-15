Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing a first-in-class neuroreparative drug to treat nervous system damage, announced that the Company has granted 150,000 incentive stock options to a director exercisable at a price of $1.99 per share for a period of five years and that vest equally every three months over a one-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

About NervGen

NervGen is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that enable the nervous system to repair itself following damage, whether due to injury or disease. The Company's initial focus is on spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. For more information, go to www.nervgen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Huitt Tracey, Corporate Communications

htracey@nervgen.com

604.537.2094

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations

nancyt@vorticom.com

212.532.2208

Follow NervGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news on the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130987