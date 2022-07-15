JA Solar, TCL Zhonghuan, GCL Tech, and Ganfeng Lithium all announced increasing profits and revenue. Meanwhile, JinkoSolar expands its hydrogen business and Xinte Energy secures another big polysilicon supply deal.Module manufacturer JA Solar said this week it expects its net profit for the first half of 2022 to be in the range of CNY 1.6 billion (US$239 million) to CNY 1.8 billion ($267 million). If confirmed, these figures would represent year-on-year growth of 124.3% and 152.3%, respectively. The company said the strong performance is due to increasing demand and raising module prices. Wafer ...

