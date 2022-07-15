Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - JKL Capital is pleased to announce their recent $300 million Assets Under Management.





"Growing AUM is a testament to the asset manager's high standards, sustainability of JKL's quantitative trading strategies over time and rigorous risk management processes," says JKL Group Chairman Jingyuan Ye.

JKL Capital's flagship directional investment strategy leverages the firm's proprietary trading system utilizing over 200 trend-following and mean reversion models.

Jingyuan Ye also addressed the future outlooks: "As a group, we have a broad diversification across business lines: OTC, Asset Management, and Lending. All of the core business lines generate strong cash flows, allowing us to reinvest into future expansion."

"I would like to specifically highlight our expansion into crypto infrastructure development: right now is a perfect moment for us to build out our operations. Launching in July will enhance our financial position and help us to expand further", summed up JKL Group Chairman.

About JKL Group

JKL Group was founded in 2017 by a team of seasoned professionals with backgrounds in traditional finance and expertise in global financial markets, asset management and quantitative investment strategies. The group's competitive edge is its end-to-end digital asset expertise, covering quantitative investment solutions, lending, and OTC services.

