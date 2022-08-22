Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nordic Surveillance Half Year Report 2022 (8/22)

Attached is the report from Nasdaq Nordic Surveillance for the first half year 2022. The overarching goal of the Surveillance function within the Nasdaq Nordic markets is to maintain and strengthen the confidence of market participants, investors and the general public in our exchanges. This is primarily achieved by professional, trustworthy and integrated surveillance of trading and of the listed companies as well as by the surveillance department's responsibilities with regards to listing of shares and other financial instruments. This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within Nordic Surveillance for first half 2022. Any queries regarding the report will be answered by Jimmy Kvarnström, Head of European Surveillance, at +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079551