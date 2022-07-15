- (PLX AI) - Commerzbank says expected revenue burden for "credit holidays" in Polish mBank in the range of €210 to €290 million.
- • Commerzbank's Q3 result impacted by corresponding amount
- • The new legislation in Poland allows private borrowers to skip monthly payments for current mortgages loans up to eight times by the end of 2023
- • Commerzbank still expects a net result of more than €1 billion for the financial year 2022
- • This is under the condition that there will be no further significant deterioration in the economic environment, for example due to further shortages in the gas supply, CFO said
