Rhinogram Launches Crowdfunding Campaign with StartEngine

Initiative to allow expansion of virtual care services to new markets, shift healthcare landscape

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Rhinogram, a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform, today announced the launch of its crowdfunding investment campaign through StartEngine. This initiative will allow individual investors, at many different levels, to share in Rhinogram's mission of providing a patient engagement platform that alleviates administrative burden and makes virtual patient care compliant, frictionless and efficient.

Rhinogram enables providers to compliantly communicate with patients via text message, video interactions and phone calls at any time from their mobile device to address appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests, medical records access and more. Rhinogram's virtual care platform gives providers several options for contactless care and extends care to patients with limited access, such as those living in rural communities. The platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns.

"Staff shortages and provider burnout are major concerns throughout the healthcare industry, and the time to invest in technology that alleviates burden and removes barriers for both the provider and the patient is now," said Dr. Keith Dressler, chairman and chief executive officer of Rhinogram. "Patients have come to expect convenient healthcare experiences, and we aim to help providers across the nation deliver that virtual care experience needed to meet these ever-increasing consumer demands. The launch of this crowdfunding initiative will allow us to expand our services to new markets and help shift the healthcare landscape."

Rhinogram initiated its crowdfunding campaign with StartEngine to raise capital - with investment options at a wide range of entry levels. Prior to the campaign launch, the organization went through a comprehensive review and audit process to be approved. To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit https://www.startengine.com/rhinogram.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential text message, video interactions and encrypted phone calls in real time. The virtual care platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lacy Herman

lacy@andersoni.com

(727) 478-9893

Anderson Interactive

SOURCE: Rhinogram

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708570/Rhinogram-Launches-Crowdfunding-Campaign-with-StartEngine