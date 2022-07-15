Transparency Market Research: Portion Cup Market Size worth $1,241.1 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 6.8%: Observes TMR Study

The use of portion cups is being significantly influenced by the quick-service sector, where food must be provided quickly and within a fixed window of time. As a result, food is served in disposable containers.

Portion cups are made from recycled plastic, which makes a major contribution to the fight against plastic pollution and is anticipated to drive sales of portion cups

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global portion cup market was clocked at US$ 832.7 Mn in 2021. The global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2027. Size of portion cup market is estimated to reach value of US$ 1,241.1 million by 2027. The development of strict regulatory framework, the existence of supportive government policies, a shift in consumer inclination toward sustainability, and rising environmental concerns are some of the factors that are predicted to drive the global portion cup market.

The development of portion cups is an important step in recycling plastic consumption for environmental reasons. The use of portion cups made of sustainable materials has a number of advantages, including a smaller environmental impact and simple composting. Such advantages are likely to present high growth opportunities to the portion cup manufacturers during the forecast timeline.

The market for portion cups is strongly impacted by the rise of the ice cream business. Ice cream that has just been scooped is typically preferred over ice cream that has been packaged. Ice cream scoops are frequently served in cups and is expected to account for a portion cup market share. Ice cream sales considerably rise throughout the summer. In order to accommodate rising demand for scooped ice cream, vendors utilize portion cups. Large ice cream manufacturers brand the portion cups with their logos and brand names. This draws people and makes it easier to promote the ice cream brand. In the ice-cream business, the high use of portion cups is anticipated to garner revenue of around US$ 132.9 Mn during the forecast timeline.

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to rising environmental consciousness and a movement in customer preferences toward sustainable products, the global portion cup market is predicted to expand. The market is projected to be driven by the rising use of disposable plastics and the implementation of various regulations by government organizations to reduce plastic pollution.

The rise of the food industry is estimated to be a key driver in the portion cup market growth. Rising demand for ice creams, baked products, and sauces is anticipated to drive the portion cup market. Relevant brands have a higher chance of attracting consumers. As a result, the market for portion cups is expanding along with the food and beverage industry.

Items made of polypropylene plastic are resistant to heat and contribute to product longevity. Environmentally friendly and sustainable items are more popular amongst consumers. Consequently, the market's participants are likely to have higher development potential due to the sustainability and reusability of polypropylene products.

Global Portion Cup Market: Growth Drivers

Developing markets for portion cups, including Japan and the U.S, are anticipated to hold about 40% to 45% of the global market by the end of projection period. The ban on single-use plastics and introduction of reusable plastics in these nations are projected to raise demand for portion cups. Throughout the forecast period, favourable government regulations and initiatives to minimize plastic waste are also anticipated to increase usage of portion cups in these nations.

For bakery products, sauce and ice creams, pre-formed polypropylene plastic packaging is utilized. The fact that polypropylene cups are often a more affordable means to showcase products is likely to trigger growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Global Portion Cup Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sonoco Products Company

Dart Container Corporation

Fabri-Kal Corporation

Graphic Packaging International

BSI Biodegradable Solutions

Berry Global Inc.

Global Portion Cup Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Bioplastics

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Paper

Aluminum foil

Sugarcane

Others

Capacity

Less than 1 Oz

1-2 Oz

3-4 Oz

5-6 Oz

Above 6 Oz

Application

Barbeque Sauce

Tomato Sauce

Guacamole

Humus

Soups

Dressings or Toppings

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Ice cream

Others

End Use

Food Service Outlet

Institutional Food Services

Household Use

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retailer

E-Retail

