Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Wer zuerst kommt, mahlt zuerst! - Wirklich große Kaufchance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2022 | 16:05
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 15, 2022 to list the bonds of closed-end
investment company intended for informed investors UAB "Atsinaujinancios
Energetikos Investicijos" on the Bond List on July 19, 2022 at the request of
the Company. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name       UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name    AEI                      
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code         LT0000405938                 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date   14.12.2021                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date 14.12.2025                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value    35 000 000 EUR                
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination       EUR 100 000 and integral multiples of EUR 1000
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest     5%                      
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name   AEIB050025A                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates  June 14 and December 14 from 2022 to 2025   
------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trading list Baltic Bond List
------------------------------



Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the Base Prospectus under EUR
100,000,000 Euro Unsecured Fixed Rate Note Programme. 

Enclosures:

- The Final Terms,
- the Base Prospectus
- Financial Accounts

Base Prospectus and Final Terms also can be found on the website of the Bank of
Lithuania. 

Financial accounts can be found on the Company's website.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079644
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.