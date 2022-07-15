Listing of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 15, 2022 to list the bonds of closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB "Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos" on the Bond List on July 19, 2022 at the request of the Company. Additional info: Issuer's name UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer's short name AEI ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code LT0000405938 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Securities issue date 14.12.2021 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Securities maturity date 14.12.2025 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total nominal value 35 000 000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Denomination EUR 100 000 and integral multiples of EUR 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rate of interest 5% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook short name AEIB050025A ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Interest payment dates June 14 and December 14 from 2022 to 2025 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading list Baltic Bond List ------------------------------ Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the Base Prospectus under EUR 100,000,000 Euro Unsecured Fixed Rate Note Programme. Enclosures: - The Final Terms, - the Base Prospectus - Financial Accounts Base Prospectus and Final Terms also can be found on the website of the Bank of Lithuania. Financial accounts can be found on the Company's website. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079644