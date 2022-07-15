Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Wer zuerst kommt, mahlt zuerst! - Wirklich große Kaufchance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2022 | 16:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grantham Capital Ltd: Grantham Capital wins lawsuit against former owners of Vaculug

LONDON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grantham Capital Ltd, which bought Europe's largest independent retreader Vaculug Limited in 2018, filed a fraud action against Vaculug' s former owners on 16 January 2020.

According to Law360, Grantham Capital specifically alleged that Vaculug "artificially inflated its 2017 reported profits and misrepresent[ed] how much extra money the company had."

The suit accused former directors including John Langham, Alison Collins, Tim Hercock and John Parsons of conspiring to inflate the value of the company prior to its July 2018 sale.

According to court documents reports Grantham Capital has won the lawsuit it filed against the former owners of Vaculug.

Grantham has effectively received $2.5 million from the former owners as part of its 'settlement' of the issue with John Langham, Alison Collins, Tim Hercock and John Parsons and the other owners.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.