

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 145099 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 89,294,682, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



393 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties increased to 1,023,258.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - 24,465 - while Minnesota reported most deaths - 44.



Covid deaths have increased by 10 percent while cases increased by 17 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 39000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 19 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4400 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 24 percent rise in a fortnight.



86,371,941 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



3083 additional deaths were reported globally on Thuresday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6365883.







