Coeur D Alene Bancorp: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Second Quarter and Year to Date 2022 Results

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the Parent Company of bankcda, Is Pleased To Announce Its Results for the Second Quarter 2022 and Year to Date 2022.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp today reported net income for the second quarter of $413,517 or $0.22 per share, compared to $408,913 or $0.22 for the second quarter of 2021. Net income of $644,772 or $0.34 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was also reported, compared to $928,429 or $0.49 per share for the six months ended 2021. All results are unaudited.

As of June 30, 2022, total consolidated assets were $251.2 million, an increase of $16 million or 6.8% compared to June 20, 2021. Gross loans ended the period at $96.4 million compared to $79.9 million net of PPP as of June 30, 2021, a 21% increase. We have continued adding to our investment portfolio which totaled $104.5 million at the end of the quarter. During the quarter, unrealized loss increased $2.4 million to $5.7 million or 5.17% of the investment portfolio. The duration of the investment portfolio remains short at 2.61 years. Total deposits ended the quarter at $228.9 million compared to $207.3 million as of June 30, 2021, and $228.1 million as of March 30, 2022.

"We were able to benefit during the second quarter from rising rates due to our strong liquidity position and core deposit base. Net income for the quarter was $413,517, compared to $408,913 for second quarter 2021 which included significant PPP income. Core earnings excluding PPP increased 62% year over year for the second quarter. Net income for six months ended was $644,772, down from prior year due to the absence of PPP income. Our strong liquidity position and short duration of our investment portfolio should allow us to benefit from continued rate increases anticipated in the second half of the year. Our local economy remains strong with an unemployment rate of 2.7% and increasing home values; but we are monitoring economic conditions closely in the west, based on the effect the greater region has on our local economy with most of our population growth coming from coastal markets," said Wes Veach, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights:

Earnings per share of $0.34 for the six months ended 2022, versus $0.49 per share for the six months ended 2021.

Book value per share decreased to $9.13 compared to $11.28 from one year ago.

Annualized return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.65% for second quarter 2022, compared to 0.74% for second quarter 2021; and 0.51% for the six months ended 2022 compared to 0.88% for the six months ended 2021.

Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 6.75% for the six months ended 2022, compared 8.88% for the six months ended 2021.

Total assets ended the period at $251.2 million, compared to $235.2 million one year ago and $252.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $228.9 million versus $207.3 million on June 30, 2021, and $228.1 million on March 31, 2022.

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums.

Continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls and Kellogg, Idaho.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.



Balance Sheet Overview

(Unaudited)



Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2022 Assets:



Cash and due from banks $ 41,883,707 $ 68,757,235 $ 59,476,200 Securities available for sale, at fair value 104,527,719 71,066,717 98,494,866 Net loans 94,652,225 85,441,816 84,534,247 Other assets 10,104,680 9,978,090 9,859,765 Total assets $ 251,168,332 $ 235,243,858 $ 252,365,078

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 228,889,682 $ 207,287,575 $ 228,096,801 Borrowings 204,515 267,015 220,140 Capital lease liability 455,993 526,697 473,802 Other liabilities 4,347,959 929,796 4,869,989 Shareholders' Equity 17,270,182 26,232,776 18,704,346 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 251,168,332 $ 235,243,858 $ 252,365,078

Ratios: Return on average assets 0.51 % 0.88 % 0.37 % Return on average equity 6.75 % 8.88 % 4.54 % Community bank leverage ratio (1) 10.06 % 10.92 % 10.05 % Community bank leverage ratio 8.46 % 9.18 % 8.44 % Net interest margin (YTD) (1) 2.37 % 2.54 % 2.23 % Net interest margin without PPP (YTD) (1) 2.38 % 2.62 % 2.23 % Efficiency ratio (YTD) (1) 70.57 % 66.10 % 76.80 % Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital (1) 0.51 % 0.96 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital 0.60 % 1.14 % 0.75 % (1) Denotes bank-only ratios

Income Statement Overview (Unaudited)



For the three months ended For the six months ended

Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Interest income $ 1,624,914 $ 1,344,884 $ 3,023,389 $ 2,625,617 Interest expense 118,414 55,833 234,407 111,676 Net interest income 1,506,500 1,289,050 2,788,982 2,513,941 Loan loss provision - - - - Noninterest income 225,952 354,745 457,916 914,598 Salaries and employee benefits 610,036 585,800 1,264,652 1,179,305 Occupancy expense 147,568 135,962 303,632 275,902 Other noninterest expense 425,608 391,220 833,473 772,212 Income before income taxes 549,240 530,814 845,141 1,201,119 Income tax expense 135,723 121,901 200,369 272,690 Net income $ 413,517 $ 408,913 $ 644,772 $ 928,429

